Mixin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $90.53 Million (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Mixin has a market capitalization of $90.53 million and $124,160.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for $151.11 or 0.00711597 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003228 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.86 or 0.31284326 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012219 BTC.
Mixin Token Profile
Mixin was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,081 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @mixin_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is https://reddit.com/r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork.
Buying and Selling Mixin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Mixin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mixin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.