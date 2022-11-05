Mizuho Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $77.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX opened at $75.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.49.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Hologic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 964,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 189,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 23.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.