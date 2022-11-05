Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) versus GATX (NYSE:GATX) Financial Comparison

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) and GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Mondee and GATX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mondee N/A -34.45% -0.56% GATX 13.25% 10.98% 2.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of GATX shares are held by institutional investors. 69.9% of Mondee shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of GATX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mondee N/A N/A $3.31 million N/A N/A GATX $1.26 billion 2.96 $143.10 million $4.67 22.64

This table compares Mondee and GATX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Mondee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mondee and GATX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mondee 0 0 1 0 3.00 GATX 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mondee presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.11%. GATX has a consensus target price of $120.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Mondee’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mondee is more favorable than GATX.

Summary

GATX beats Mondee on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas with 17 offices in the U.S. and Canada, and operations in India, Thailand, and Ireland.

About GATX

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. The company also offers services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining operations, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. In addition, it leases aircraft spare engines, directly-owned aircraft spare engines, and five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. The company owns a fleet of approximately 147,000 railcars; 539 four-axle and 29 six-axle locomotives; and 5 vessels. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

