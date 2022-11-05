Monness Crespi & Hardt Trims Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Target Price to $84.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Monness Crespi & Hardt to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CRI opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Carter’s has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $111.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 331.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

