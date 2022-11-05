Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MNST. Wedbush assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,020. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 101.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 197.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

