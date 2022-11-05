Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $229.55 million and $13.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002504 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,041,858,307 coins and its circulating supply is 430,230,914 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

