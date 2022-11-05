Moonriver Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $11.83 or 0.00055694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $67.80 million and $6.42 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,536,701 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,731,251 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

