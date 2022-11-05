Moonriver Trading Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $68.85 million and $6.47 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be bought for approximately $12.01 or 0.00056395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,536,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,731,100 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

