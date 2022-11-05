Morgan Stanley Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $77.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Incyte Stock Performance

INCY stock opened at $77.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

