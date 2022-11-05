Morgan Stanley Raises Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $125.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MPC opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. Marathon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $120.98.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 23.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

