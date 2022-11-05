Morgan Stanley Trims Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Target Price to $65.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AYX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a one year low of $41.92 and a one year high of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.28). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 93.03% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

