Morgan Stanley Trims WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Target Price to $5.50

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.64.

WW International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $4.43 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that WW International will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in WW International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in WW International by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

