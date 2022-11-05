Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40 to $3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of +9% yr/yr or $2.529 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $16.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,123. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.36 and its 200-day moving average is $227.29.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

