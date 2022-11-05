Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 7.0 %

NYSE:MSI traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $254.87. 1,865,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,123. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.29. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

