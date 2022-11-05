Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-$3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.17-$10.22 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MSI. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of MSI traded up $16.69 on Friday, reaching $254.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.36 and a 200 day moving average of $227.29. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 12,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.32, for a total transaction of $3,089,882.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,951,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 881.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

