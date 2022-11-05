MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in Incyte by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 459,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 246.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 72,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.36.

INCY stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.80. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

