MQS Management LLC Buys New Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 674.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of GBX opened at $37.69 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.