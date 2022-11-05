MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2,844.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,106,000 after buying an additional 997,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,198,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teradyne to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Teradyne Stock Up 5.8 %

TER stock opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.08. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

