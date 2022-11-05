MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth about $1,186,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Sonoco Products by 39.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sonoco Products by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:SON opened at $58.01 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

