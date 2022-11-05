MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 72.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $110.88.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $120,773. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.