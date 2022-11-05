MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 66.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.07.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MCO opened at $258.96 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $403.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.58 and its 200-day moving average is $283.53.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile



Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

