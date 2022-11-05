M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,542 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.19.

Shares of EQIX opened at $611.09 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $585.75 and its 200-day moving average is $644.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

