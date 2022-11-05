M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,994 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,115 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $46,180,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

