M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,073 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,840 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.36 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.53.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.54.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

