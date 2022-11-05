Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Mueller Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mueller Industries has a payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. Mueller Industries has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 60.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $279,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLI has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

