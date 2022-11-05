MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45,751.00

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003127 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a market capitalization of $598.26 million and approximately $45,751.00 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Token Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.67974696 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,967.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

