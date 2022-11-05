My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Hits $0.0858 on Major Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0858 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $720,647.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

