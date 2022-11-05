My DeFi Pet Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 4th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $693,267.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.81 or 0.01690819 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005680 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00025378 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000669 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.21 or 0.01853339 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

