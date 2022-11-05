NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.01. NACCO Industries has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in NACCO Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

