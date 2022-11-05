Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on December 2nd

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nathan’s Famous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NATH opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.19. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $70.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 362.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,893 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading

