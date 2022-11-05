National Bank Financial Comments on Cargojet Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $8.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.82. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$195.33.

CJT stock opened at C$127.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$126.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$139.22. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$109.69 and a 12-month high of C$194.19.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total value of C$112,047.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,157 shares in the company, valued at C$177,587.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

