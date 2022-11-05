National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

National Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NKSH opened at $36.60 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 14.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 139.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

