National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.40-$6.90 EPS.

NYSE:NFG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,192. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $57.49 and a 52-week high of $75.97.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.06 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

