Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.51

Shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.51 and traded as high as $45.42. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $44.26, with a volume of 40,907 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $558.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

