Neo 24-Hour Volume Tops $41.34 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 5th. Neo has a total market cap of $642.05 million and approximately $41.34 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $9.10 or 0.00042558 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Neo
NEO is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars.
