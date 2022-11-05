Neo Tops One Day Volume of $36.25 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, Neo has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $640.74 million and $36.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $9.08 or 0.00042547 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Neo
Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
