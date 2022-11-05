New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.36.

New Relic Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:NEWR opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $1,793,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,874,428. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 72,593 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter worth about $508,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in New Relic by 31.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 786,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,597,000 after buying an additional 186,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

