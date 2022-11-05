Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Next Fifteen Communications Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Price Performance

Shares of NXFNF stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

