NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 123,579 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 77.6% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 70,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NYSE NEE opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

