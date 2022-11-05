NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $89.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEE. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NEE stock opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,936,000 after acquiring an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after purchasing an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

