NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,617 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,116,058 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $318,461,000 after purchasing an additional 155,127 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 38,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 336.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Raymond James began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

Insider Activity

NIKE Price Performance

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $95.79 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

