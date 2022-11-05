Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 279,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 81,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides marine, land, and air transportation services worldwide. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

