nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

nLIGHT Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,664. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $424.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.29. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLIGHT

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in nLIGHT by 890.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,489,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 489,834 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,424,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 83,767 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

