Northland Securities Lowers 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target to $8.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $6.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 8X8 has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

8X8 Stock Down 6.2 %

8X8 stock opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $23.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $93,633.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 46,325 shares of company stock valued at $205,752 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 228.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Recommended Stories

