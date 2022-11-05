Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Boosted by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 2.6% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $13,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.69.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $522.77. 1,241,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,284. The stock has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

