Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Citigroup

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,935. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.11%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $35,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,132 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

