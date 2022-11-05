Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 7.4 %

NYSE:NUS opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $560.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.91 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $35,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,676.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,255,132 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 61,942 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

