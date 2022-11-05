NuCypher Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (NU)

NuCypher (NU) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $106.15 million and $2.90 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Token Profile

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

