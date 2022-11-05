NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.19 Million

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market capitalization of $23.01 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NULS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,676.02 or 0.31301085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012225 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.