Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Nutrien has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nutrien to earn $15.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

NYSE NTR opened at $73.29 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.62.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). Nutrien had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Nutrien from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 291.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

